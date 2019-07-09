Fitness idol for gym lovers

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

His social media handles are often abuzz with requests from people seeking suggestions to improve their fitness levels.

Bukhari as many call him, immediately reverts with healthy diet chart and exercise schedule, which he keeps ready for his followers to assist them for permanently fixing the problem.

Toned structure, vascular body and a humble nature is what motivates many of his followers to follow the suit.

Salman Bukhari, a fitness trainer and a gym owner of Shape-Up Fitness is encouraging youth to stay fit in order to escape diseases emerging due to the sedentary lifestyle.

An engineer by profession, Salman from Kreeri village of Baramulla, spends at least eight hours daily in his gym with learners at Badshah Nagar Srinagar.

“Before leaving for my office which is some 30 kilometers from Srinagar, I train boys for nearly three hours in morning. Later at evening I spend another four hours in gym,” he said.

Initially engineering enthusiast, Salman was attracted towards gymnastics by his elder brother Imran Bukhari, who currently is head trainer at Gold Gym in Jammu.

He took it as his passion and within few years was selected as head trainer at India’s leading gym chain Gold Gym in Jammu.

“It kept me fit and later it turned to become my passion. I have been training people for nearly 10 years now and I will continue to do so,” he said.

Salman as a teenager has been very active in sports but was ignoring his diet.

“I relied on my athleticism to keep lean and ripped but in comparison to other teenagers in my age group I was always one of the smallest. My lack of size and strength is what made it hard for me to make any of the teams and this was a wakeup call for me,” he said.

Emerging as one of the best trainers in the valley, Salman has recently completed a training course at India’s leading gym institute.

“Mere training is not enough. A trainer should know all the techniques and nutritional aspects to help people live a fit life. This all was taught to me by professionals in Gold Gym Fitness Institute,” he said.

He said the sedentary lifestyle of people - leaving home at 7 in the morning, sitting in the office for 9-10 hours and reaching home at late in the evening- has invited diseases like blood pressure, cardiac problems and diabetes at an early stage.

“A couple of decades ago blood pressure and diabetes were stapled with old age. But with increasing mechanical lifestyle, people even in the early 30s suffer from these. But if one trains himself in a proper manner and follow the diet as suggested by trainer, one can change his life forever,” Salman said.

He believes that proper diet and nutrition is equally important for a person to stay diseases-free.

“Nutrition is key. You cannot have a shredded aesthetic physique at this level without proper nutrition. For me nature is nutrition so I try to eat a lot of organic foods. I’m big on micro-nutrients, natural herbs and supplements. I stay lean year round,” he believes.

Salman was last year awarded as best athlete in Kashmir.

He said that the most satisfying feeling for him is to change someone’s life by inspiring them to live a healthy lifestyle.

“I am always available on Facebook @ Salman Bukhari Fitness and Salmaan_ Bukhari on Isntagram to help people with respect to their health,” he said,

Call him Engineer or Fitness freak, Salman’s love for sports is unmatchable. “I just love sports, I love to work out and most of all I love to compete. When you are at the gym you compete against yourself and that strengthens your will, I really like that,” he believes.