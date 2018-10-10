Fisheries, Sheep, Animal Husbandry Deptts to refer vacancies to SSB soon: Samoon

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 9:
Principal Secretary to Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Departments, Dr. Asgar Samoon, on Tuesday directed the officials of the concerned departments to refer existing vacancies to recruitment agencies within one week.
The Principal Secretary was speaking at a meeting chaired by him here which was attended by Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir/ Jammu, Director Sheep Husbandry Jammu/ Kashmir, Director Fisheries Kashmir, Director Fisheries and other senior officers of these departments.
On the occasion, Dr Samoon sought a detailed status of vacancies in each department and stressed on the need to augment the departments with the required manpower.
He said that Animal and Sheep Husbandry departments needs field staff for various jobs to boost up the various capabilities of the department for boosting the livestock sector in the state.
He also directed for setting up nodal officers for early referral of vacancies for better coordination with recruiting agencies.
He took exception of pilling of class IV and Class III vacancies in the department over the years and said that it would have provided employment to the youth besides augmenting the manpower of the department.
He also asked the officials to ensure timely meeting of Departmental Promotion Committees for better career progression of in-service employees of these departments.
The meeting also discussed the revised budget estimates of Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry.
The meeting had a detailed discussion on the availability of drugs, medical supplies and infrastructure of these departments.
Dr Samoon stressed on the optimal and judicious use of the available funds and called for budget projections keeping in view the future plans of the departments for turning them as one of the contributing sectors of the state economy.