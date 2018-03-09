Fisheries sector offers lucrative return on investments: DC Srinagar

Flags-off fish farmers ‘exposure tour
Srinagar, Mar 08 (KNS):
District Development Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah today said that fisheries sector offers quick return on investment and unemployed persons should avail the benefits of fish rearing sector.
He made these remarks during the flagging off 25 fish farmers for exposure field visit to Trout Fish Farm Mammer, Kangan and National Fish Seed Farm Manasabal within the State, under “ATMA” Scheme, which was organized by Department of Fisheries.
Before the departure, DDC interacted with Fish Farmers and said that nature has bestowed Valley with natural streams, springs and lakes as such it offers various opportunities to earn the livelihood. He added that such programmes will boost Fish Production in their units and the farmers will get acquainted themselves with the latest scientific techniques in Fish Farming.
DDC reiterated that District Administration would facilitate the process for streamlining the fish rearing business in the district.
On the occasion, Assistant Director Fisheries Ghulam Jeelani Pandith said that the farmers of district Srinagar were given training regarding the modern ways of fish farming under “ATMA” scheme. He said farmers were given the latest information about the Seed, Feed, Breeding, Pond Construction, Pond Management and other related factors of the Fish Farming.
It is pertinent to mention here that in Srinagar there are 50 Fish Farming Units in private sector out of which 30 ponds are Carp and 20 are Trout Fish Units.
Senior officers and other concerned officials of Department of Fisheries were present on this occasion. (KNS)
