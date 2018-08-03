Fisheries Dept stocks 70000 Carp Fish seed in water bodies of Shopian

SHOPIAN, AUGUST 02:
In an attempt to boost the Fish production in District Shopian, the department of Fisheries, stocked various natural water bodies of Shopian district with 70,000 quality Carp Fish Seeds.
On the occasion District Development Commissioner Shopian Owais Ahmed said that the department of fisheries under Extension Programme is stocking the natural water bodies of District Shopian with quality Carp fish seed. The seed is procured from National Fish Seed Farm Manasbal. The aim of the stocking of fish seed in the natural water bodies is to increase the fish productivity. For the purpose of fish replenishment and to have sustainable livelihood for the fishermen of the District, the DDC said regular sustainable stocking programmes will be undertaken.
Assistant director Fisheries Shopian Mohammad Aslam said that the fish seeding for the year 2016-17 is 154000 (50000 of carp fishes and 104000 of trout), and for the year 2017-18, total no of fish seeding is 120000 (50000 of Carp and 70000 of trout).