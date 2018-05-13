Fish hospital inaugurated at FoF Ganderbal

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Dr. Piyush Singla Saturday visited Faculty of Fisheries for the inauguration of new facilities including Fish Hospital, android application.
The inauguration was done by Prof. (Dr.) Nazeer Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K.
Dr. Singla appreciated the Scientists for developing the android application which would be beneficial for all the stake holders in fisheries sector in general and fish farmers / entrepreneurs in particular.
He also congratulated scientists for creating state of art facilities at Faculty of Fisheries under the leadership of Dr. MH Balkhi, Dean Faculty of Fisheries and establishment of first Aqua clinics (Fish Hospital) in the state of J&K.
He emphasized that more work should be done in bridging the gap between farmer and scientist.
He also stressed on employment generation especially through ornamental fisheries for unemployed youth of the state. Dr. Singla interacted with the students and staff of Faculty of Fisheries and assured of his full support in all developmental activities of Faculty of Fisheries, SKUAST-Kashmir at Rangil.
Prof. MH Balkhi, Dean Faculty of Fisheries highlighted the activities of faculty of fisheries.
The Dean stressed on the need for alleviating the sufferings of fish farmers / fishers through need based research programmes for increased fish production and employment generation. Dr.Balkhi complimented his team of scientists and supporting staff for their hard work and dedication and thanked Deputy Commissioner for the visit.