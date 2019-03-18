Fish farmers visit Kokernag for exposure trip

March 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Pulwama Chowadry Mohammad Yaseen, flagged off a group of 25 fish farmers on an exposure tour to Kokernag under Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) scheme.

Interacting with the farmers, the ADDC said the aim is to create awareness about latest and scientific techniques of fish farming. He said government is very keen to develop this sector on modern lines so that more people especially the educated youth are attracted towards it and new job opportunities are created

ADC urged the farmers to implement the best practices which they will acquire during the exposure tour for the better output in their units.

Assistant Director Fisheries, officials of the fisheries department and large no of unit holders were present on the occasion.