Fish farmers set out on exposure tour

Published at December 28, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

BUDGAM, DECEMBER 27:

 A group of 30 progressive fish farmers were today flagged off on inter-district exposure tour by ADC Budgam Khursheed Ahmad Shah Assistant Director Fisheries, Muneer Ahmad and other concerned staff were also present.
While giving details about the engagements of farmers during exposure tour, the Assistant Director fisheries said the aim is to create awareness about latest and scientific techniques of fish farming and educate them about establishment of own units and make them productive and beneficial for others also as there is huge scope for generating alternate employment opportunities in this sector.
The ADC urged the farmers to implement the best practices which they will acquire during the exposure tour for the better output in their farming units.
Meanwhile, it was informed that there are around 90 private fish units in the district which are producing high-quality varieties of trout and carp.

