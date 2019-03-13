Fish farmers’ mela held at fish seed farm Manasbal

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Regional Fish Farmers Development Agency Kashmir division on Tuesday conducted fish farmers’ mela at National Fish Seed Farm Manasbal.

The programme was attended by fish farmers of all the districts of Kashmir division. Chief Guest of the programme was Director Fisheries R N Pandita.

During the programme, the officers of the Department deliberated on various aspects of latest fish rearing techniques to be adopted by fish farmers for making the sector more profitable.

During the interactive session the farmers not only shared their experience with other farmers but also raised some issues which were redressed by the Director Fisheries.

In addition to it, department encouraged the most progressive farmers by way of awards and cash prize through the August hands of Director Fisheries. In the programme certificates were also distributed among the first batch of 25 unemployed youth whom have completed 20 days Skill development programme through RFFDA.

As per Chief project officer RFFDA M Ashraf Derzi department is conducting regular training Cum awareness programmes at divisional and district level for the promotion of fish rearing under private sector.

The main objectives of these programmes is to aware common unemployed youth regarding various schemes under department is providing subsidy for establishing of fish units both under Trout /carp sector.

This will not only mitigate to some extent the unemployment problem but will also to increase the fish production of the state. (KNS)