Fish Farmers’ group leaves for exposure tour

Rising Kashmir NewsAnantnag, December 24:
Additional District Development Commissioner, Anantnag Reyaz Ahmad Sofi, today flagged off a group of 25 Fish Farmers on an exposure tour to fish farm Panzath under Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) scheme.
The ADDC also distributed fish rearing equipment among four farmers and handed over an Auto Rickshaw to a member of Fishermen community under Blue Revolution Scheme.
While interacting with the farmers, the ADDC assured all possible help and guidance to them. He added that since there is enough scope of employment in this sector, therefore, the government is very keen to develop this sector on modern lines so that more people especially the educated youth are attracted towards it and new job opportunities are created.
Deputy Director Fisheries Anantnag Mohammad Ashraf Darzi said that aim of organizing such exposure tours for the Fish Farmers is to aware them about latest and scientific techniques of Fish Farming. He added that educated and unemployed youth are showing greater interest towards fish rearing and the department is providing them all sorts of awareness and training.