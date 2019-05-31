FirstCry.com opens store in Srinagar

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

FirstCry.com, Asia’s largest online baby and kids store, Thursday announced the launch of its first store outlet in Rawalpora, Srinagar.

The franchisee store is around 1800 sq ft and has inventory of over 200 brands across 10 categories carefully displayed for consumers to see.

A company statement said that India has the largest number of children in the world and is largely unorganised.

“FirstCry.com has already opened more than 380 stores across Tier I, II and III cities and aims to reach 450 by 2019. The industry forecast of a heavy boom in the retail market and increasing demand for baby & kids products makes Srinagar an important city in terms of expansion for FirstCry.com.”

Talking about the Franchisee, the owners, Franchisee owner Daaiq said parents don’t find good variety of baby products easily in Srinagar. “With our FirstCry store, strategically located at Rawalpora, parents can have access to the widest range of baby and kids products. FirstCry is a great partner as they value parents’ myriad needs and always strive to fulfil them. FirstCry.com drives an integrated marketing strategy between online, mobile and offline stores which is very helpful for us as a franchisee.”