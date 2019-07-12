First water train from Vellore reaches Chennai

July 12, 2019 | Agencies

The first train carrying 2.5 million litres of water from Jolarpet in Vellore district has reached Chennai this afternoon.



The special train with fifty wagons unloaded the water at Villivakkam in Chennai from where it will be taken through pipelines to the pumping station of Metrowater for distribution in the parched city. More from our correspondent:



"Chennai is facing severe water shortage following continuous drought for two consecutive years. It led to the major water bodies that cater to the city needs going bone dry.



To meet the growing needs of the city, the state administration decided to source water from other towns. Jolarpet is some 205 kilometers away from Chennai, where river water source proves to be reliable and therefore water is being brought from the town.