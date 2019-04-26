About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 26, 2019 | Press Trust of India

First time 'pro-incumbency' wave in India: Modi

Pro-incumbency wave is being witnessed for the first time in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told party workers Friday before filing his nomination papers here.

Noting that the mood is "festive from Kashmir to Kanyakumari", Modi said party workers are the real candidates.

The prime minister said he has worked "honestly for good governance" and the people have made up their minds that they want Modi sarkar again.

"During yesterday's roadshow here, I have sensed the hard work of party cadre," he said amid chants of "Modi Modi" from the gathering.

