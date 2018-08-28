First special Hajj flight landed at Srinagar airport

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The first special flight, carrying Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir, landed at Srinagar International Airport on Tuesday.
Senior civil and police officials received the pilgrims at the airport.
The authorities had issued special passes to relatives of pilgrims to receive them at the airport.
About 9,800 pilgrims had performed the Hajj pilgrimage from Jammu and Kashmir this year.
The first batch of pilgrims from J&K departed on July 14 while the last flight on July 25 from Srinagar airport.
However, about six hajjis from the state died during the pilgrimage due to health reasons or accident.