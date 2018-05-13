First Skill and Entrepreneurship Conclave starts in Srinagar

Skill development stakeholders within and outside the state are attending two-day conclave
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 12:
Aimed at engaging different stakeholders in skill building, entrepreneurship and grassroots innovations, a two-day Talaash- Skill and Entrepreneurship Conclave, started here at SKICC on May 12th, 2018.
First-of-its-kind event in J&K, the Conclave is being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission (JKSDM), which is being attended by various skill development stakeholders from which included representatives from National Skill Development Agency, National Skill Development Corporation, Sector Skills Council representatives, industry players, civil society members, entrepreneurs and innovators of the state.
While stressing upon the importance of skill development, the Chief Guest of the program Minister for Technical Education and Higher Education Molvi Imran Raza Ansari said, “Our youth are talented however they lack exposure to skills which are relevant to the present day job market; keeping such challenges under consideration, we have to devise fresh strategies and corrective measures.”
Appreciating the skill development initiatives of the J&K government, Guest of the Honour of the program Minister for Technical Education & Trainings Punjab Mr. Charanjeet Singh Channi said, “We are trying to setting up skill university in Punjab and in this regard we would like to collaborate with the government to J&K to share their expertise in the field of skill development.”
Mission Director J&K Kashmir Skill Development Mission, Dr. Peer GN Suhail told, “The Conclave will be an annual feature to review the work done across sectors and regions. This will be a good platform to bring about synergies and convergence across all and contribute collectively to provide skilling opportunities to our youth”.
The Conclave includes six brainstorming sessions on skill development, innovation and entrepreneurship which will be held over the two days on 12th and 13th May, 2018.
The lone technical session which was held today on “Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in India: Opportunities and Challenges” was chaired by Ms. Khair Ull Nissa Shah, Executive Director, World Trade Centre-India and included speakers Mr. Jeetan Kumar, Punjab Skill Development Mission, Professor Ravi Prakash , Dean - Faculty of Management and Business Studies, K N Modi University, Rajasthan Professor Mr. Nisar Ali, Economist, Mr. Ajay Kumar Jindal, Project Head, NSDC & Mr. Varkey Joseph –Head Centre of Excellence, Raymonds.
Besides the technical session, the Conclave included a skill exhibition including local innovations and crafts, and a traditional musical performance.