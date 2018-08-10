First session of Pakistan's 15th Parliament summoned on Monday

Press Trust of IndiaIslamabad
The maiden session of Pakistan's newly-elected Parliament will be held on Monday, 19 days after Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party emerged as the single largest in the general elections.
On the first day of the National Assembly (NA), Parliament's lower house, the new members will take oath. This will be followed by the elections of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.
The NA will then proceed to elect the leader of the house (Prime Minister) within the next couple of days, depending on the schedule for nominations issued by the Speaker.
Khan is poised to become the prime minister as the PTI has claimed the support of at least 180 lawmakers in the house of 342, including 272 which went to the polls on July 25. In addition, there are 60 seats reserved for women and 10 seats for religious minorities in the NA.
President Mamnoon Hussain summoned the session of 15th NA following a recommendation sent by caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk.
The order approved by the president would now be sent to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. The ministry would determine the time for the session.
Under the Constitution, the first session of the NA should be convened within 21 days of the election.
PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said that Khan was eager to take oath on August 14, the country's Independence Day.
But he may not take oath before August 15 due to formalities involving his election by the NA.
There is another glitch which may delay his oath taking for a few more days as President Hussain is proceeding on a three-day visit to Ireland on August 16. The PTI has urged him to drop or delay the visit.
However, Chaudhry said that the oath-taking will not be delayed as Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani could administer the oath as acting president in the absence of the president.