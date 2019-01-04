First SAC meeting under President’s rule today

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 3:
After imposition of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir, the first State Administrative Council (SAC) meeting is scheduled to be held under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday.
The information department Jammu and Kashmir in this afternoon in a tweet informed that the SAC meeting will be held at Raj Bhavan tomorrow. The last SAC meeting was held under the Governor’s rule in JK on December 15.
“1st meeting of State Administrative Council (SAC) after imposition of President’s Rule in J&K is scheduled to be convened under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan tomorrow. Last SAC meeting was convened on 15 Dec 2018 wherein the State Budget was approved,” DIPR-J&K tweeted on its official twitter handle.KNS