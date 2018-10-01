First phase of training for polling staff concludes at Kishtwar

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 30:
In order to conduct smooth, free and fair elections, the first phase of training for the polling staff including ROs, AROs, Presiding Officers (POs/ P1/P2/P3) of District Kishtwar concluded today here at Conference Hall of new DC Complex, Kishtwar.
According to an official, at the outset, the Nodal Officer for Training Management, Pardeep Koul advised the polling-staff to skilled themselves in handling of EVMs and asked them to take consultations for any clarification before the polling day.
DPO Kishtwar asked the participants to perform their duties with utmost dedication and strictly adhere to the guidelines of ECI for smooth conduct of Urban Local Body Elections.
Master Trainer, Tanveer Malik appreciated all the participants for showing keen interest regarding operation of EVMs and allied papers for the smooth conduct of ensuing Municipal Elections.
The training session was also attended by DPO Kishtwar Sunil Bhutyal, DSWO Kishtwar Mohsin Raza, ROs, AROs, Presiding Officers and other polling staff, the official added.