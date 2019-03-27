First phase of randomization of EVM-VVPATs held at Kulgam

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The first phase of randomization of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 was done here today under the supervision of District Election Officer (DEO), Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani in presence of ARO's and representatives of political parties.

The first phase of randomisation was done for allocation of Ballot Units, Control Units and VVPATs for four assembly segments of the district. 521 each of BU, CU, VVPATs were selected through EMS software randomly for all four Assembly constituencies of Noorabad, Kulgam, Homshalibug and Devsar along with 20% reserved EVMs and VVPATs.

While highlighting the importance of randomisation, DEO said that the process is to ensure free and fair polls with no human intervention as the randomisation is being done by dedicated software for the purpose.

Earlier the DEO briefed the political representatives about the randomisation process and assured them that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure free and fair polls.

He said after the randomised EVMs will be shifted to dedicated strong rooms of the respective constituencies where they will be kept under tight security and protection and the further randomisation for allocation of EVMs to polling stations shall be done in next phases.

Present on the occasion were Deputy District Election Officer and other officers.