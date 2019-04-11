About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 11, 2019 | Press Trust of India

First phase of LS polls today

Over 33 lakh voters to seal fate of 33 candidates

Over 33 lakh voters would decide the fate of 33 candidates in the twin parliamentary constituencies of Jammu and Baramulla which are going to polls on Thursday in the first phase of the seven-phased general elections.
The campaigning for the two constituencies ended Tuesday without any untoward incident.
In Jammu, 20,05,730 voters including 10,40,876 males and 9,64,834 females will cast their votes at 2,740 polling stations to decide the political fortune of 24 candidates.
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Jugal Kishore is seeking re-election from the seat, while the Congress has fielded its senior vice president and former minister Raman Bhalla who is supported by the National Conference (NC).
The constituency, spread over four districts of Jammu, Samba, Poonch and Rajouri and covering 20 assembly segments, was won by Kishore in the 2014 general elections, defeating veteran Congress leader and two-time MP Madan Lal Sharma by a margin of over 2.57 lakh votes.
Kishore is facing a tough contest this time as the NC is backing the Congress candidate, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decided not to field any candidate to ensure that the "secular votes" are not divided.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) too have decided to support the Congress.
Besides the BJP and the Congress candidates, the voting in the constituency will also seal the fate of two-time minister and two-time MP Choudhary Lal Singh, chief of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan as well as National Panthers Party patron Bhim Singh.
"We have put in place all the necessary arrangements, including security setup. we are committed to hold free and fair polls," a poll official said.
There are 244 polling stations falling along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Samba, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts of the constituency and contingency has been put in place in case there is shelling from Pakistan side, the official added.
Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah have canvassed for the saffron party's candidate in a bid to retain the seat, while Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh too held several rallies in different parts of Jammu region on Monday.
Notably, the Congress' star campaigners were missing in action in the region and the party mostly banked on the services of veteran leaders including former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and erstwhile 'Sadre-e-Riyasat' (president) and scion of Dogra dynasty Karan Singh.
In the Baramulla parliamentary constituency, spread over 15 assembly segments of Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora districts in north Kashmir, more than 13 lakh voters will seal the fate of nine candidates.
There are a total of 13,08,541 electors including 6,74,417 males, 6,34,083 females and 41 belonging to the third gender.
The constituency has 7,953 persons with disability (PwD) voters and 157 VVIP (Voter Verification and Information Programme) electors.
For the smooth conduct of elections, the authorities have established 1,749 polling stations at 1,387 locations in the Baramulla constituency.
Returning Officer for Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency Dr G N Itoo informed that 9 candidates are in the fray for the seat.
Prominent among them are Haji Farooq Ahamd Mir of the Congress, Mohammad Maqbool War of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jahangir Khan of the NPP, Abdul Qayoom Wani of the PDP and Mohammad Akbar Lone of the NC.


Latest News

Hope Modi will start dialogue with Pak if he gets re-elected: Mehbooba ...

Hope Modi will start dialogue with Pak if he gets re-elected: Mehbooba ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Dialogue between India & Pakistan only way to resolve Kashmir issue: F ...

Dialogue between India & Pakistan only way to resolve Kashmir issue: F ...

Apr 10 | Agencies
Clashes between mourners, police as violent protests hit Kishtwar

Clashes between mourners, police as violent protests hit Kishtwar

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

Apr 10 | PTI/AP
HC judge recuses self from hearing plea to bar Farooq, Omar and Mehboo ...

HC judge recuses self from hearing plea to bar Farooq, Omar and Mehboo ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Complaint lodged against Farooq, Mehbooba at Bihar court

Complaint lodged against Farooq, Mehbooba at Bihar court

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Minister performs

Minister performs 'Nagin dance' to woo voters

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
MHA defends highway ban, says it will be only till May 31

MHA defends highway ban, says it will be only till May 31

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Omar seeks response from PM Modi over Imran Khan

Omar seeks response from PM Modi over Imran Khan's 'endorsement' for n ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow, on election days in poll constituenci ...

JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow, on election days in poll constituenci ...

Apr 10 | Agencies
Better chance of peace with India if BJP wins elections: Imran Khan

Better chance of peace with India if BJP wins elections: Imran Khan

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
NIA arrests Yasin Malik in alleged funding case

NIA arrests Yasin Malik in alleged funding case

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Pak has

Pak has 'officially' allied with Modi: Congress

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Omar leads protest against Kashmir highway ban

Omar leads protest against Kashmir highway ban

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
ITBP man injured in accidental fire in Poonch

ITBP man injured in accidental fire in Poonch

Apr 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Police SIT to probe Kishtwar RSS leader, his PSO

Police SIT to probe Kishtwar RSS leader, his PSO's killing

Apr 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Day 4: Ganderbal shuts against local militant

Day 4: Ganderbal shuts against local militant's killing

Apr 10 | Umar Raina
Indian couple charged with spying on German Sikhs, Kashmir movement

Indian couple charged with spying on German Sikhs, Kashmir movement

Apr 10 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Japanese fighter jet disappears over Pacific

Japanese fighter jet disappears over Pacific

Apr 10 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Yasin Malik shifted to Tihar Jail, to face NIA questioning

Yasin Malik shifted to Tihar Jail, to face NIA questioning

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir issue has to be settled: Pakistan PM

Kashmir issue has to be settled: Pakistan PM

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
Kashmir highway ban against winning

Kashmir highway ban against winning 'hearts and minds': Former Army ch ...

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 11, 2019 | Press Trust of India

First phase of LS polls today

Over 33 lakh voters to seal fate of 33 candidates

              

Over 33 lakh voters would decide the fate of 33 candidates in the twin parliamentary constituencies of Jammu and Baramulla which are going to polls on Thursday in the first phase of the seven-phased general elections.
The campaigning for the two constituencies ended Tuesday without any untoward incident.
In Jammu, 20,05,730 voters including 10,40,876 males and 9,64,834 females will cast their votes at 2,740 polling stations to decide the political fortune of 24 candidates.
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Jugal Kishore is seeking re-election from the seat, while the Congress has fielded its senior vice president and former minister Raman Bhalla who is supported by the National Conference (NC).
The constituency, spread over four districts of Jammu, Samba, Poonch and Rajouri and covering 20 assembly segments, was won by Kishore in the 2014 general elections, defeating veteran Congress leader and two-time MP Madan Lal Sharma by a margin of over 2.57 lakh votes.
Kishore is facing a tough contest this time as the NC is backing the Congress candidate, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decided not to field any candidate to ensure that the "secular votes" are not divided.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) too have decided to support the Congress.
Besides the BJP and the Congress candidates, the voting in the constituency will also seal the fate of two-time minister and two-time MP Choudhary Lal Singh, chief of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan as well as National Panthers Party patron Bhim Singh.
"We have put in place all the necessary arrangements, including security setup. we are committed to hold free and fair polls," a poll official said.
There are 244 polling stations falling along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Samba, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts of the constituency and contingency has been put in place in case there is shelling from Pakistan side, the official added.
Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah have canvassed for the saffron party's candidate in a bid to retain the seat, while Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh too held several rallies in different parts of Jammu region on Monday.
Notably, the Congress' star campaigners were missing in action in the region and the party mostly banked on the services of veteran leaders including former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and erstwhile 'Sadre-e-Riyasat' (president) and scion of Dogra dynasty Karan Singh.
In the Baramulla parliamentary constituency, spread over 15 assembly segments of Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora districts in north Kashmir, more than 13 lakh voters will seal the fate of nine candidates.
There are a total of 13,08,541 electors including 6,74,417 males, 6,34,083 females and 41 belonging to the third gender.
The constituency has 7,953 persons with disability (PwD) voters and 157 VVIP (Voter Verification and Information Programme) electors.
For the smooth conduct of elections, the authorities have established 1,749 polling stations at 1,387 locations in the Baramulla constituency.
Returning Officer for Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency Dr G N Itoo informed that 9 candidates are in the fray for the seat.
Prominent among them are Haji Farooq Ahamd Mir of the Congress, Mohammad Maqbool War of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jahangir Khan of the NPP, Abdul Qayoom Wani of the PDP and Mohammad Akbar Lone of the NC.


News From Rising Kashmir

;