April 04, 2019 | Javid Sofi

First part of magisterial inquiry completed: IO

The first part of magisterial probe into custodial killing of school principal Rizwan Assad Pandit of Awantipora has been completed, disclosed Inquiry officer, Qazi Masood on Wednesday.
Talking to media on sidelines of inuagral function of 11th batch of nursing and paramedic students at Phoenix paramedical college Pulwama, Masood said the probe is going on and they are working on the second part of it.
"We have asked the doctors, who conducted autopsy of Rizwan’s body, to be present before the inquiry team on April 8 and 9," he said.
The Inquiry Officer probing Rizwan’s custodial killing said they have asked police personnel in whose custody the teacher was taken from Srinagar to Khrew and from Awantipora to Srinagar to present themselves before the investigation team on April 12.
"We will be recording their statement after which the report will be submitted to authorities," he said adding the letters in this regard were already dispatched to SP Awantipora and SP Srinagar.
Masood said both police officers have been cooperating in the probe.
"We wrote a letter to SP Awantipora and received a response from him. SP Srinagar, Tahir Ashraf talked to me on phone and offering his support in completing the inquiry," he said.
A notice, he said, was circulated through media asking people who have any knowledge regarding the case to record their statement before the Inquiry Officer.
"So far civilian has turned up before the Inquiry team to record the statement," the Inquiry Officer said.
Rizwan Assad Pandit, a private school principal, was arrested by Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police on March 17 from his house in Awantipora during a night raid and two days later he died in police custody.
Authorities have ordered time bound inquiry into the custodial death.
The case was transferred from Srinagar to Pulwama.

