First nomination filed for Ladakh PC

First nomination was filed today for Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency, which is going to polls on May 6, 2019.
The nomination was filed by Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Rigzin Spalbar.
The last date for filing of nomination papers for Ladakh Parliamentary constituency is April 18, 2019 up to 3:00 PM.
