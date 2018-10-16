First Inter Services Paragliding Accuracy Championship takes off

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 15
The First Inter-Services Paragliding Accuracy Championship took off with a colorful opening ceremony today at Bir-Billing. The Championship, a first of its kind, is being conducted at Bir-Billing from 15 to 17 October 2018, under the aegis of Army Adventure Wing.
The official spokesperson said the opening ceremony was presided over by Maj Gen AK Samantara, SM** General Officer Commanding, Dah Division, who welcomed the paragliding pilots from the three Services, Assam Rifles and the BSF and expressed confidence that such an event would augment the efforts by the Army to provide an international level arena to the paragliding pilots to hone and showcase their flying skills.
The day’s activities witnessed 23 paragliding pilots from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, BSF and Assam Rifles taking off from Billing and landing at Bir, in a display of their spot landing and accuracy skills. The pilots were cheered by the large audience witnessing the competition.