First fleet of electric buses likely to be inaugurated on July 09

July 07, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

DC Srinagar will announce route allotment today

First fleet of much hyped electric buses is likely to be inaugurated on Tuesday (July 09) and route allotments shall be released on Monday evening, officials said.

According to a senior official at J&K State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) the first fleet of electric buses will be inaugurated on Tuesday.

Official said the inauguration was delayed due to the absence of charging points for buses. “All formalities have been completed including route planning,” the official said.

“Two more charging stations at Pampore and Parimpora are in pipeline and will be completed soon. However, charging point at Bemina has been completed,” the official said.

The official said trial run for buses in Srinagar was held on Sunday in presence of JKTDC and district administration officials.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary told Rising Kashmir that the route allotment for electric buses will be released on Monday evening. “Charging stations have put in place and the installation has been completed,” he said.

Managing Director JKSRTC, Bilal Ahmad said the first feet of electric buses will be inaugurated on Tuesday by Governor, Satya Pal Malik.

“We have installed four charging points and eight buses will be charged simultaneously within 2-3 hours,” Ahmad said adding that route plan for buses will be released by Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.

Earlier in May this year, trials for electric buses were held in Jammu. Corporation has purchased 40 electric buses under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme of the Central Government.

Under the Srinagar Smart City project, both Jammu and Srinagar will get 20 buses including charging points. These buses will have a capacity of 30-32 passenger seats and some modern facilities.

“The buses have a feature called fast charging. We have four charging stations which are sufficient for these buses,” he added.

According to JKSRTC Managing Director, documentation of buses including pass order and route permissions have been completed by the department.

Under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme both Summer and Winter capitals will get 20 buses each including charging points.