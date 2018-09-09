First Embryo Transplanted Calf born in J&K

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, SEPTEMBER 08:
For the first time in J&K State a female calf of Sahiwal Breed was born to a Cross Bred Jersey cow at Central Cattle Breeding and Research Farm Belicharana Jammu using Embryo Transplant Technology on 7-09-2018.
The seven-day old Frozen Sahiwal Embryo was transplanted in a cross bred Jersey cow on 04-12-2017. The Project was undertaken by the department of Animal Husbandry Jammu in collaboration with National Dairy Development Board Anand Gujarat. The local team was headed by Dr. D.S. Bindra Superintendent Central Veterinary Hospital Jammu.