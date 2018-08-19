First batch of Hajj pilgrims to return on Aug 28

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 18:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, Saturday convened a meeting to review the arrangements being made for Hajj pilgrims of the state who are scheduled to return from Saudi Arabia beginning August 28 after performing the annual pilgrimage.
The meeting was informed that five flights carrying Hajj pilgrims from Jeddah will reach Srinagar Airport on August 28.
From August 29 to September 7, four flights carrying the pilgrims would land at the airport from Saudi Arabia.
The meeting discussed threadbare various issues relating to arrival of Hajj flights, reception, arrival timings, airlifting of luggage and holy water (Aab-e-Zam Zam), deployment of Home Guards volunteers, vehicle passes to attendants and transport arrangements for pilgrims.
While reviewing the arrangements and facilities being provided to the pilgrims of the valley, the Divisional Commissioner directed the PDD to install gen-sets to supplement the power supply to the Hajj house Bemina.
He directed the concerned officers to put all arrangements with regard to maintaining regular supply of drinking water, sanitation besides establishment of medical camp along with services of medical officers and ambulance at the Haj House Srinagar and airport 24x7 to facilitate the pilgrims. SRTC will provide adequate number of buses for transportation of the pilgrims.
Khan said the attendants of Hajjis would be issued multi-colour passes for entering the airport. “Only one vehicle would be allowed to enter the airport premises from Humhama, in which one driver and one relative will accompany the pilgrim at departure point.”
He directed officials to ensure adequate arrangements for Hajj pilgrims and facilitate their hassle-free arrival besides subsequent smooth journey to their respective destinations.
Meanwhile, according to executive officer, State Hajj Committee, S Qamar Sajjad, relatives of Hajjis who wish to receive their pilgrims at the airport have been informed that they can collect vehicle passes from their concerned DC offices two days before the date of flight arrival.
Those belonging to Srinagar district have been asked to collect the passes from Hajj House Bemina.
The passes can be obtained against xerox copies of pilgrim identity cards containing their cover numbers.