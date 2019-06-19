First batch of Hajj pilgrims to leave for Saudi on July 4

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Tuesday directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Kashmir and concerned officers to ensure hassle-free arrangements are put in place for the Hajj pilgrims in their respective districts.

Khan through video conferencing took a district-wise appraisal of preparations and arrangements for Hajj pilgrims from each District Development Commissioners of Kashmir Division.

The meeting was informed that 11,600 Hajj pilgrims from J&K will perform Hajj this year.

The first batch of Hajj pilgrims from the valley will leave on July 4.

70 flights ferrying 150 pilgrims in each flight will fly from Srinagar Airport up till July 29.

The Hajj pilgrims have been told to reach Hajj House, Bemina four hours before their scheduled flight schedule for necessary departure procedure.

While reviewing the arrangements and facilities being provided to the Hajj pilgrims of the state, the Divisional Commissioner directed the PDD to install generator sets to supplement the uninterrupted power supply to the Hajj house Bemina.

He directed the concerned officers to put all arrangements with regard to maintaining a regular supply of drinking water, sanitation, besides the establishment of medical camp along with services of medical officers and ambulance available at Hajj House Srinagar and at Airport 24x7 to facilitate the pilgrims. SRTC will provide an adequate number of high-end buses for transporting the pilgrims from Hajj House to the Airport.

Khan directed SMC officers to ensure proper sanitation is maintained in and around the Hajj House, besides providing additional mobile toilets in Hajj House and Airport so that pilgrims do not face any kind of difficulty.

R&B engineers were asked to carry out immediate macadamization of link roads in Hajj House, while as the Fire Tenders will be deployed at Hajj House and Airport. For real-time announcements for Hajjis, Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) shall install Public Address System (PAS) at Bemina and Srinagar Airport.

Khan directed all officials to gear up and finalize all the arrangements well in time, besides all DCs will hold a meeting in their respective districts to ensure hassle-free arrangements for the convenience of Hajjis.

The meeting was attended by Executive Officer State Hajj Committee (SHC) Dr Abdul Salaam Mir, Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Commissioner SMC, Joint Director Information & Public Relations (DIPR) Abid Hussain, Joint Director Fire & Emergency services, SSP Anti-Hijacking, GM JKSRTC, Deputy Directors of Floriculture & Tourism, DNO Health Services, Superintending Engineers of PHE and R&B, SMC, SSP Traffic, SP Traffic (Rural), Officers of Airport Authority of India & Customs, Area Commandant Home Guards and other concerned officials were present in this meeting whereas all Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division participated in the meeting through video conferencing.