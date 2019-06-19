About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

First batch of Hajj pilgrims to leave for Saudi on July 4

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Tuesday directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Kashmir and concerned officers to ensure hassle-free arrangements are put in place for the Hajj pilgrims in their respective districts.
Khan through video conferencing took a district-wise appraisal of preparations and arrangements for Hajj pilgrims from each District Development Commissioners of Kashmir Division.
The meeting was informed that 11,600 Hajj pilgrims from J&K will perform Hajj this year.
The first batch of Hajj pilgrims from the valley will leave on July 4.
70 flights ferrying 150 pilgrims in each flight will fly from Srinagar Airport up till July 29.
The Hajj pilgrims have been told to reach Hajj House, Bemina four hours before their scheduled flight schedule for necessary departure procedure.
While reviewing the arrangements and facilities being provided to the Hajj pilgrims of the state, the Divisional Commissioner directed the PDD to install generator sets to supplement the uninterrupted power supply to the Hajj house Bemina.
He directed the concerned officers to put all arrangements with regard to maintaining a regular supply of drinking water, sanitation, besides the establishment of medical camp along with services of medical officers and ambulance available at Hajj House Srinagar and at Airport 24x7 to facilitate the pilgrims. SRTC will provide an adequate number of high-end buses for transporting the pilgrims from Hajj House to the Airport.
Khan directed SMC officers to ensure proper sanitation is maintained in and around the Hajj House, besides providing additional mobile toilets in Hajj House and Airport so that pilgrims do not face any kind of difficulty.
R&B engineers were asked to carry out immediate macadamization of link roads in Hajj House, while as the Fire Tenders will be deployed at Hajj House and Airport. For real-time announcements for Hajjis, Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) shall install Public Address System (PAS) at Bemina and Srinagar Airport.
Khan directed all officials to gear up and finalize all the arrangements well in time, besides all DCs will hold a meeting in their respective districts to ensure hassle-free arrangements for the convenience of Hajjis.
The meeting was attended by Executive Officer State Hajj Committee (SHC) Dr Abdul Salaam Mir, Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Commissioner SMC, Joint Director Information & Public Relations (DIPR) Abid Hussain, Joint Director Fire & Emergency services, SSP Anti-Hijacking, GM JKSRTC, Deputy Directors of Floriculture & Tourism, DNO Health Services, Superintending Engineers of PHE and R&B, SMC, SSP Traffic, SP Traffic (Rural), Officers of Airport Authority of India & Customs, Area Commandant Home Guards and other concerned officials were present in this meeting whereas all Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Latest News

Tourism employee, female participant dead as boat capsizes in Lidder r ...

Tourism employee, female participant dead as boat capsizes in Lidder r ...

Jun 18 | Agencies
11600 pilgrims from JK to perform Hajj this year

11600 pilgrims from JK to perform Hajj this year

Jun 18 | Rising Kashmir News
6 civilians injured in Pulwama grenade blast

6 civilians injured in Pulwama grenade blast

Jun 18 | Agencies
Army allegedly thrashes traffic cop in Srinagar, video of cop goes vir ...

Army allegedly thrashes traffic cop in Srinagar, video of cop goes vir ...

Jun 18 | Irfan Yattoo
Man killed in Bandipora road accident

Man killed in Bandipora road accident

Jun 18 | Rising Kashmir News
About 150 landline phones, broadband connections disrupted in Srinagar

About 150 landline phones, broadband connections disrupted in Srinagar

Jun 18 | Agencies
Body of youth found under suspicious circumstances in Srinagar

Body of youth found under suspicious circumstances in Srinagar

Jun 18 | Agencies
Anantnag gunfight: Slain militants were affiliated with JeM

Anantnag gunfight: Slain militants were affiliated with JeM

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
I&B Ministry issues advisory to TV channels over representation of chi ...

I&B Ministry issues advisory to TV channels over representation of chi ...

Jun 18 | RK Web News
US deploys 1000 more troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran

US deploys 1000 more troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
Govt teachers to get salary only after getting

Govt teachers to get salary only after getting 'attendance certificate ...

Jun 18 | Agencies
12 killed, over 100 injured as string of quakes jolt China

12 killed, over 100 injured as string of quakes jolt China

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
JKPM, AIP forge alliance for upcomming assembly polls

JKPM, AIP forge alliance for upcomming assembly polls

Jun 18 | Junaid Kathju
Army man shoots self dead in Kupwara

Army man shoots self dead in Kupwara

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Student found dead near gunfight site in Anantnag

Student found dead near gunfight site in Anantnag's Bidoora

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag gunfight: Militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack among ...

Anantnag gunfight: Militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack among ...

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Egypt

Egypt's former president Morsi buried in Cairo

Jun 18 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Pulwama IED blast: Two army men succumb to injuries

Pulwama IED blast: Two army men succumb to injuries

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
CB arrests man impersonating as official in Chief Secretary

CB arrests man impersonating as official in Chief Secretary's office

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
Two militants, army man killed in Anantnag gunfight

Two militants, army man killed in Anantnag gunfight

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight underway in Anantnag village

Gunfight underway in Anantnag village

Jun 18 | Shafat Mir
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

First batch of Hajj pilgrims to leave for Saudi on July 4

              

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Tuesday directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Kashmir and concerned officers to ensure hassle-free arrangements are put in place for the Hajj pilgrims in their respective districts.
Khan through video conferencing took a district-wise appraisal of preparations and arrangements for Hajj pilgrims from each District Development Commissioners of Kashmir Division.
The meeting was informed that 11,600 Hajj pilgrims from J&K will perform Hajj this year.
The first batch of Hajj pilgrims from the valley will leave on July 4.
70 flights ferrying 150 pilgrims in each flight will fly from Srinagar Airport up till July 29.
The Hajj pilgrims have been told to reach Hajj House, Bemina four hours before their scheduled flight schedule for necessary departure procedure.
While reviewing the arrangements and facilities being provided to the Hajj pilgrims of the state, the Divisional Commissioner directed the PDD to install generator sets to supplement the uninterrupted power supply to the Hajj house Bemina.
He directed the concerned officers to put all arrangements with regard to maintaining a regular supply of drinking water, sanitation, besides the establishment of medical camp along with services of medical officers and ambulance available at Hajj House Srinagar and at Airport 24x7 to facilitate the pilgrims. SRTC will provide an adequate number of high-end buses for transporting the pilgrims from Hajj House to the Airport.
Khan directed SMC officers to ensure proper sanitation is maintained in and around the Hajj House, besides providing additional mobile toilets in Hajj House and Airport so that pilgrims do not face any kind of difficulty.
R&B engineers were asked to carry out immediate macadamization of link roads in Hajj House, while as the Fire Tenders will be deployed at Hajj House and Airport. For real-time announcements for Hajjis, Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) shall install Public Address System (PAS) at Bemina and Srinagar Airport.
Khan directed all officials to gear up and finalize all the arrangements well in time, besides all DCs will hold a meeting in their respective districts to ensure hassle-free arrangements for the convenience of Hajjis.
The meeting was attended by Executive Officer State Hajj Committee (SHC) Dr Abdul Salaam Mir, Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Commissioner SMC, Joint Director Information & Public Relations (DIPR) Abid Hussain, Joint Director Fire & Emergency services, SSP Anti-Hijacking, GM JKSRTC, Deputy Directors of Floriculture & Tourism, DNO Health Services, Superintending Engineers of PHE and R&B, SMC, SSP Traffic, SP Traffic (Rural), Officers of Airport Authority of India & Customs, Area Commandant Home Guards and other concerned officials were present in this meeting whereas all Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

News From Rising Kashmir

;