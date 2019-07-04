About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 04, 2019 | RK Online Desk

First batch of Hajj pilgrims leaves for Madina

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday flagged off the first flight of Hajj pilgrims from Srinagar airport, carrying 354 pilgrims to the holy city of Madina.

The Governor interacted with a number of pilgrims and wished them a safe journey and a highly satisfying Hajj. 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 04, 2019 | RK Online Desk

First batch of Hajj pilgrims leaves for Madina

              

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday flagged off the first flight of Hajj pilgrims from Srinagar airport, carrying 354 pilgrims to the holy city of Madina.

The Governor interacted with a number of pilgrims and wished them a safe journey and a highly satisfying Hajj. 

News From Rising Kashmir

;