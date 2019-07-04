First batch of Hajj pilgrims leaves for Madina

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday flagged off the first flight of Hajj pilgrims from Srinagar airport, carrying 354 pilgrims to the holy city of Madina.
The Governor interacted with a number of pilgrims and wished them a safe journey and a highly satisfying Hajj.
Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday flagged off the first flight of Hajj pilgrims from Srinagar airport, carrying 354 pilgrims to the holy city of Madina.
The Governor interacted with a number of pilgrims and wished them a safe journey and a highly satisfying Hajj.