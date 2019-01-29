First batch of Excise Taxation inspectors completes training

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 28:
Principal Secretary Finance, Navin Choudahry on Monday asked Excise and Taxation Department to strengthen Excise and Training Institute by adding IT and Accountancy faculty and standard infrastructure to prepare the trainees for facing job challenges in the backdrop of introduction of Goods & Services Tax(GST) regime in the state.
As per an official, he was addressing a function after inspecting the Passing out parade of 38 Excise and Taxation Inspectors on completion of three month residential training course, at Nagrota.
The official said that during the three month residential course, the ET Inspector trainees, were imparted academic, physical and on job training by experts drawn from various departments. It is for the first time that Institute with hostel and other boarding and lodging facilities has conducted residential training of the Inspectors.
The passing out ceremony was attended by Excise Commissioner Talat Parvaiz Rohella, Commissioner State Taxes Department, PK Bhat and other senior officers of Excise and State Taxation Departments, the official added.
The Principal Secretary stressed on the need for upgrading the institute for methodical capacity building of the trainees. “IT and Accountancy training is must to prepare them (trainees) to handle their assignments in the field including effective regulation and enforcement of GST regime being implemented through a dependable IT platform” the Principal Secretary said.
For this, he directed the concerned authorities to send a proposal for engaging IT and Accountancy Experts on need basis. He also asked for upgrading sports and other infrastructure at the training institute and announced establishment of a Gym in the campus.
Asserting that the GST regime has thrown up new challenges for the twin departments, Navin choudhary advised the pass outs to learn from their seniors, imbibe laws, regulations and Acts thoroughly as it will help them in the long run.
Appreciating the extraordinary performance during the training course and participation in the Republic Day contingent, Navin Choudhary announced Fifty-one thousand Rupees token award for the trainees and Rs 1 Lakh for the Institute staff.
Later, the Principal Secretary gave away Certificates to the Trainees and awards to the outstanding cadets, the official said.