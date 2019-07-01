First batch of Amarnath Yatris leave from Jammu

July 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor K.K Sharma on Sunday flagged-off first batch of 2,234 yatris in 93 vehicles from Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu for Amarnath cave.

As per an official, legislators Vikram Randawa and Romesh Arora, Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma, IGP M.K Sinha, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar,besides other prominent citizens were present on the occasion.

Two separate batches departed from the base camp, one for Chandanwari in Pahalgam and another for Baltal in South Kashmir.

The Baltal batch of 1,006 pilgrims comprised 793 men, 203 women and 10 children left the base camp in 45 vehicles including 9 buses, 33 light motor vehicles (LMV) and three motorcycles.

The Pahalgam batch of 1248 pilgrims comprised of 1046 men, 130 women, seven children and 45 ‘sadhus’ in left the base camp in 48 vehicles including 25 buses and 23 LMVs.

Advisor along with other senior officers and prominent citizens performed a traditional ‘pooja’ at the base camp before the commencement of the journey.

All the necessary arrangements of security, basic amenities, medical facilities and other things are in place for the smooth conduct of the yatra.

Meanwhile, District administration Udhampur welcomed the first batch of Yatris on their arrival at Kali Mata Mandir Tikri Udhampur, here this morning.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Dr Piyush Singla , DIG Udhampur Reasi Range, Sujit Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajiv Omparkash Pandey, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr Gurvinderjeet Singh, ASP, Rajinder Katoch, ARTO, Rachna Sharma, Tehsildar Mohit Gupta, and other officers besides eminent citizens of the district were present on the occasion.

The civil and police administration welcomed the yatris and offered light refreshment, sweets and drinking water to them.

DDC informed that this year the district administration has established a total of 13 Medical Aid Centres and 30 Langars enroute Amarnath Yatra in the district. Besides this Control room, enquiry counters and helpline have also been established for the convenience of yatries.

Similarly, District administration Ramban accorded a rousing reception to the first batch of Yatra today at Nashri, where, Deputy Commissioner Showkat Aijaz Bhat, SSP Ramban Anita Sharma, SSP Traffic, JS Johar, ADC, Dr Basharat Hussain, Yatra Officer Harbans Lal and other concerned officers presented the flowers and sweets to the yatris.

DC alongwith officers also interacted with the yatries to have the firsthand information regarding the facilities at the Langars. They also inspected the Langers established along National Highway.

DC said district administration has made adequate arrangements with regard to stay and the security of the yatries, provisions for boarding and lodging in case of any halt of yatra. The help-lines and composite control rooms are functional alongside NH-44 ,besides deployment of QRTs staff at there and round-the-clock emergency medical facilities also available, he added.

The yatris appreciated the goodwill gesture of Civil and Police Administration of Udhampur and Ramban for according them rousing reception and cooperation, the official added.