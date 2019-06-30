First batch of 2234 Amarnath pilgrims leave from Jammu

June 30, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The first batch of Amarnath Yatra was flagged off by the Advisor to Governor K K Sharma from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas on Sunday morning.

The first batch comprised of 2234 pilgrims, who left the base camp in a fleet of 93 buses, for both Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

For Baltal, 1006 pilgrims including 203 female and 10 children left in 45 vehicles comprising nine HMVs, 33 LMVs and three motorcycles.

Meanwhile, for Pahalgam route, 1183 pilgrims left in 48 vehicles including 130 female and seven children. However, 45 sadhus also left for Yatra.

A convoy of CRPF on motorcycles and gypsies escorted the pilgrims all along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The Yatra will be further flagged off from Srinagar on Monday. The 46-days pilgrimage will be concluded on August 15.