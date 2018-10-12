First annual cardiac conference held at SKIMS

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 11:
A first annual cardiac conference was Thursday held here at SKIMS Soura. ‘Save Heart Kashmir’ - a doctor's forum aiming at providing timely, integrated and acute cardiac care to patients suffering from life threatening cardiac diseases all across the state by utilizing social media as means of communication and medical networking organized its first annual save heart Kashmir update and conference at the SK Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura.
In addition to the academic update, about 100 doctors and 50 peripheral health institutions were felicitated for their exemplary professional services in saving hundreds of precious lives using a social media group under save heart initiative.
The speakers and founding members Dr Muzaffar Zargar, Dr. Irfan Bhat, Dr. Nasir Shamas, Dr. Imran Hafeez, Dr. Rehana Kauser Dr Taha and Dr Afaq Jalali highlighted the concept, need, details of the save heart Kashmir initiative and its impact in the community.
Patron Save Heart & Ex-DG Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Saleem Ur Rehman, Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javed Shah, Principal Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid, Ex-HOD Cardiology Prof. Khurshid Iqbal and HOD cardiology Prof Nisar tramboo attended the function besides many respected dignitaries of health and medical education.
This event was attended by nearly 200 doctors who are involved in providing integrated cardiac care services voluntarily all across the region and represent almost all institutions and strata of healthcare delivery system in the state thus proving to be glowing examples of futuristic integrated and comprehensive health care teams.