First-Aid training prog held in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 20:
A four-day First-Aid training programme concluded here on Thursday.
According to an official, all the trainee participants were taught about “what to do & what not to do” in case of accidents and medical emergencies. They were also motivated to observe the standard traffic rules & regulations besides the focus were also laid on time management.
Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu Region, Dinesh Gupta briefed the participants about the functioning of Red Cross society and how they can also be of big help to others during any medical emergencies or accidental victims and can save precious lives of others by applying the knowledge acquired during the training. He also appealed them all to be associated with Red Cross and share the benefits of having the first-aid training programme among others.
The training was imparted by a team of experts including Medical Officer, Red Cross Dispensary, Dr Rashmi Sharma, MD Anesthesia, Dr Shelly Mahajan, assisted by Supervisor Pharmacist, Kanchan Devi. The exam was conducted by Medical Officer, Red Cross Dispensary, Jammu, Dr Kavita Nijhon assisted by Pharmacist, Joginder Kumar, the official added.
Employees of Pidilite Industries Ltd. Bari Brahmana, Jammu and Commercial Vehicles drivers and conductors participated in the training, he said.