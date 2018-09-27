First-aid training concludes at GDC Reasi

Jammu, Sep 26:
A three day First-Aid training programme was organised by Indian Red Cross Society concluded on Wednesday at Government Degree College (GDC).
According to an official, the training which concluded today was conducted for the faculty as well as the students of the college. They were imparted training in handling emergency cases involving First Aid Kit, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Transportation of injured patient, disaster Management and providing First aid for cases like bleeding, shock, choking and Disaster Management. Main focus was on the Time Management “HOW & WHY A STITCH IN TIME SAVES NINE.”
The camp was inaugurated by Principal S P Sarwat and coordinated by Sunil Mangotra.
Theoretical and practical demonstrations were imparted to the participants by the Sr. Consultants Dr. Shelly Mahajan, MD Anaesthesia, Dr. Rashmi Sharma, Medical Officer, Red Cross Dispensary, Jammu assisted by Kanchan Devi Sup. Pharmacist and VironicaMarwah, Field officer. The exam was conducted by Dr. Kavita Nijhon, Medical Officer, Red Cross Dispensary, Jammu assisted by Joginder Kumar, Pharmacist, the official added.