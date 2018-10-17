First Academic Council meeting of Cluster University Jammu held

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
First Academic Council meeting of the Cluster University of Jammu was organised at the Vice-Chancellor, Secretariat.
The meeting was chaired by Prof. Anju Bhasin, Vice-Chancellor. The members present included Dean Academic Affairs, Registrar, Controller of Examinations, Principals of the Constituent Colleges, Deans of various faculties, Financial Advisor, Coordinators of integrated programmes and Heads of Departments. Prof. M.A. Baba, Prof. G.M. Tibet Baqal, Prof. Yasmeen Kawoosa, Deans of Faculties from Cluster University of Srinagar also attended the meeting.
Sequel to threadbare academic discussions, the Academic Council accorded approval to the ongoing academic programmes of the university/colleges i.e. BA/B.Sc/.B.Sc. Home Science/B. Com general/ BBA/BCA, Integrated Honours programmes in Chemistry, English, Physics, Mathematics, Geology, Commerce, B.Ed - M.Ed, Family and Community Science w.e.f. academic session, 2017-18 and also Integrated Honours Programmes in Botany, Zoology, History: Cultural Heritage and Linguistics and Literature w.e.f. academic session, 2018-19. New programmes approved include three B.Tech courses in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering and Electrical Engineering, B.Ed. Special Education, M.Sc. Mathematics (Self financing evening course) and Post Graduate Diploma in Accountancy (Self Financing).
The Academic Council also endorsed the Statutes for the conduct of University Convocation, also guidelines governing workload of teachers and regulations governing cultural and literary activities.
The meeting ended with a formal vote of thanks by Dean Academic Affairs, CLUJ.