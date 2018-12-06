Firozpur, Bathinda put on high alert after Zakir Musa spotted in Punjab: Report

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind commander, Zakir Mussa was spooted in Punjab following which Firozpur and Bathinda regions were put on high alert, on Thursday morning.
The militant was spotted wearing a Sikh turban, reported News 18.
Posters carrying photographs of Musa, including one of him disguised as a Sikh, have been put up by Security agencies at various places to make the public aware in both districts.
Earlier, Posters of Musa had been put up in the frontier districts of Gurdaspur and Amritsar in November following reports that he could be hiding in Punjab.
Musa, a former aide of slain Hizb commander Burhan Wani, is one among the top wanted militants in Kashmir.