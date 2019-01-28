About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at January 28, 2019


Firing along LoC in Rajouri

Press Trust of India

Jammu, Jan 27:

 Pakistani troops Sunday opened fire at forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting retaliation by the Indian Army, a defence spokesman said.
The Pakistani troops lobbed mortars and opened fire from small arms from across the border in Naushera sector at 1:15 pm, the spokesman said.
He said Indian troops guarding the border retaliated effectively and the exchange of fire between the two sides was continuing when last reports came in.

