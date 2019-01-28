Firing along LoC in Rajouri

Press Trust of IndiaJammu, Jan 27:
Pakistani troops Sunday opened fire at forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting retaliation by the Indian Army, a defence spokesman said.
The Pakistani troops lobbed mortars and opened fire from small arms from across the border in Naushera sector at 1:15 pm, the spokesman said.
He said Indian troops guarding the border retaliated effectively and the exchange of fire between the two sides was continuing when last reports came in.