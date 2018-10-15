Firing along LoC in Poonch

Nazim Ali ManhasPoonch, Oct 14:
The Line of Control (LoC) witnessed heavy firing and shelling in Digwar sector of Poonch district on Sunday.
Defence sources said the firing with small and automatic weapons started Sunday morning, affecting residential areas.
They said indiscriminate firing was witnessed with small arms and automatic weapons in Digwar sector in Poonch district along the Line of Control (LoC).
The troops guarding the border returned fire, they said.
A Police official of Poonch said that three Indian forward posts were targeted in Digwar sector of Poonch for nearly half an hour.
The Army retaliated in adequate measure, triggering an intermittent exchange of fire between the two sides, the officials said.
The firing stopped at 9 am, he said, adding there was no report of any casualty on either side.