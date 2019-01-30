Firing along IB in Samba

Troops launch search operations
Troops launch search operations
Jammu, Jan 29:
Pakistan Rangers targeted forward posts along the International Border in Samba district with small arms fire, officials said Tuesday.
BSF troops guarding the borderline retaliated resulting in brief exchanges, they said.
Officials said Pakistani Rangers fired several rounds at forward posts along the IB in Ramgarh sector on Monday evening.
Meanwhile, troops launched a search operation following suspected movement along the IB, officials said.
The search operation was launched in Basantar river area in Ramgarh sector, they said.
The operation was launched following reports of suspected movement in border areas of Ramgarh sector, officials said.