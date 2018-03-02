Fire service station at Khunmoh IE defunct for want of manpower

sabreenashraf57@gmail.com
Sabreen Ashraf Srinagar:
Fire Tender Service recently established by the Department of Industries and Commerce at Industrial Estate Khumoh has remained defunct as Fire and Emergency Services has failed to provide any manpower to run establishment.
Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) constructed fire service station as a facility for the industrial units established in Industrial Estate, Khunmoh.
Director Industries and Commerce Bilal Ahmad said they created the infrastructure worth Rs 1.30 crore with “but Fire & Emergency department is refusing to depute fire tender and man power”.
“After getting permission from Fire & Emergency department, we created the infrastructure and now it is their responsibility.” Bilal urged government to give directions to Fire and Emergency Service department for providing them fire tender and manpower.
President of Industrialists Association of Khanmoh, Zubair Bhat said there are 572 units which can be safe with the presence of fire tenders.
“We want our properties to be safe. If they do not provide fire tender and man power within a week to us, we will go for strike.”
He said if fire incident occurs, they will lose all the properties.
“One of the factory sheds was gutted on 27th November 2017 as the fire tender was not readily available within the complex to take the preventive measures,” Zubair added.
Joint Director of Fire and Emergency Services Kashmir, Muhammad Akbar Dar said the department is facing manpower shortage.
“We already lack manpower and we can’t provide them any. 92 fire tender services have approved but they are pending for want manpower,” he added.
