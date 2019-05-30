Fire Safety: Averting disaster

May 30, 2019 |

At least 22 students were killed in Gujarat’s Surat when a massive blaze engulfed four-storey building housing a coaching centre. The students were killed either from asphyxia or from jumping off the building to escape the flames. The incident has shocked the state administrations who are now taking stock of the situation in their own respective states. Two things seem evident in the Surat tragedy – that the building didn’t have necessary fire safety equipment to douse the flames when the fire was spreading. Second, there was no fire escape or exit that could have been used by the students who were forced to move to the roof of the building or jump from the windows. In Jammu and Kashmir, numerous official and commercial buildings have come up in the last decade or so. It has become necessary to conduct a study or survey on the fire safety measures adopted while constructing them. Lest the Surat tragedy repeats in Srinagar where infrastructure has expanded in every which direction, the state administration must pass directions for fire safety audit in all new and old buildings here. The fire exit is the most ignored aspect in almost all new commercial buildings, especially those that do not follow any plan. The congestion of commercial buildings and even houses poses a major hurdle to the fire fighting crew. The toll it takes could be seen in the fire incidents that have occurred in most congested localities of Srinagar where property worth crores has been reduced to ashes in recent years. Emergency exits are also said to be missing in buildings holding important offices. The government is in the know of the huge loss it has incurred when different fire incidents consumed important official records. The complacence has been to the extent as to raise doubt on the intent of the officials to save records, property and lives. Meanwhile, the government must see to it that the fire squads are always prepared to avert the disasters. Although there is always room for improvement in the Fire and Emergency Services but the onus lies of agencies who have to ensure that fire safety measures are adopted while constructing a commercial or official building. The same goes for residential areas and new colonies where houses are erected without maintaining fire gaps or where the lanes are too narrow to be reached by fire tenders.