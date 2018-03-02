About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Fire kills 24 in Azerbaijan drug rehab centre

Published at March 02, 2018


Agencies

Baku

A fire has killed 24 people at a drug rehabilitation centre in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, officials say.

Television pictures showed flames leaping through barred windows of a single-storey wooden building.

The fire in a ward for bedridden patients was initially caused by an electrical fault in the building, a government statement said.

Thirty-one people were rescued during the incident, the General Prosecutor's office said.

Four people were taken to hospital, according to Azerbaijan's news agency APA.

The blaze, which broke out just before dawn, was fanned by strong winds. It took around three hours for fire fighters to extinguish it.

