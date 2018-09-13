Fire horror continues in Downtown, locals concerned

3 residential houses damaged in Saraf Kadal
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Sep 12:
Three residential houses were gutted on Wednesday in a massive fire incident in Saraf Kadal area of Downtown.
Panic gripped entire Saraf Kadal area in the afternoon when fire broke out in a residential house near HDFC Bank and spread to the adjacent houses setting everything ablaze.
Eyewitnesses told Rising Kashmir that the cause of fire was the short circuit in a residential house that spread later and the cooking gas cylinders from the adjacent houses added fuel to the fire and made it massive.
“We saw the smoke coming out from one of the houses and rushed towards the spot, but the fire had spread fast which resulted in bursting of gas cylinders in adjacent houses,” they said.
They asserted that before they could do anything fire had already done its job. “We contacted Fire and Emergency Services but they arrived and doused the flames. However, property worth lakhs was damaged.”
Meanwhile, locals are blaming the congestion in the area for the loss of property as they believe fire incidents have rapidly increased in the Downtown area since the last year.
“The number of fire incidents in Downtown area has increased abruptly, this probably should be the 20th fire incident in the old Srinagar since last one year,” the locals said.
They added that the congestion in Downtown area results in loss of property and is a threat to their lives as congestion makes it difficult for Fire and Emergency Services to arrive immediately and douse the flames.
Officials at Fire and Emergency Services Department said the incident took place at 2.30 pm and they rushed immediately towards the spot where two houses were damaged completely and the third one partially.
Officials at Police Station, Maharaj Gunj said the fire started due to the short circuit where goldsmiths were doing their ornamental work. “The flames spread and engulfed the adjacent houses that resulted in a massive fire. No loss of life or injury to anyone has been reported yet,” an official said.
