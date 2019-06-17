Fire guts two houseboats at Nageen Lake

June 17, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Two houseboats gutted in a fire incident at Nageen Lake in Srinagar city during the intervening night of Sunday anf Monday.

Houseboat New Perfume Garden, beloging to Mohammad Yusuf Baktoo and Houseboat Phoenix, belonging to Ghulam Ahmad Baktoo, gutted due to electricity short circuit.

No tourist was staying in the houseboats which were located at Saderbal side of the Lake.

Sameer Bakhtoo, one of the close relatives of the houseboats owners, said that by the time fire tenders reached atbthe spot, 80 per cent of the property was already damaged.

"Houseboat owners have demanded special firefighters in Nigeen lake and Dal Lake, but no one is listening. Houseboats need fire tender in motor boats who can come quickly and help extinguish the fire," he said.