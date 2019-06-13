Fire guts Hotel Green Park in Gulmarg

June 13, 2019 | Noor-ul-Haq

A hotel gutted in a fire incident at tourist resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.

"Fire broke out in Hotel Green Park near Indian Institute of Skiing & Mountaineering (IISM) at around 2 p.m, resulting in severe damage to the building," an official of the Fire and Emergency Services Department told Rising Kashmir.

He said the upper storey of the building completely gutted in the fire.

"All the tourists and staff were evacuated to safety. There are no reports of any injury to any person in the incident," he added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(Representational picture)