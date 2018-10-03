Fire erupts in Shankaracharya hills

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 02:
Fire erupted in forest area in the upper side of Shankaracharya hills on Zabarwan mountain range in Srinagar on Tuesday evening.
Reports said that fire started in the forest area and flames could be seen from Gupkhar, the high-security area where official residences of most of the mainstream politicians are located.
Fire and emergency department has rushed fire tenders to the area to douse off the flames.
When contacted concerned Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Reyaz Ahmad told GNS that operation to douse off the flames have been started by the forest department and fire and emergency service department.
The DFO, who is supervising the operation, said that cause of the fire will be ascertained after the flames are brought under control. (GNS)