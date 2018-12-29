About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Fire engulfs forest area in Ganderbal Kangan

December 29, 2018


Umar Raina

Ganderbal

A massive fire that broke out on Saturday has engulfed forest compartment number 14 in Tangchatter Akhal area in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

The fire that erupted earlier today has spread to nreaby areas causing huge damage to the forest cover.
 
Witnesses said that huge flames could be seen in the forest.
 
A forest official told Rising Kashmir that they were trying to control the fire.
 
