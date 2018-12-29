Fire engulfs forest area in Ganderbal Kangan

Umar RainaGanderbal
A massive fire that broke out on Saturday has engulfed forest compartment number 14 in Tangchatter Akhal area in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
Get - On the Play Store.
A massive fire that broke out on Saturday has engulfed forest compartment number 14 in Tangchatter Akhal area in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The fire that erupted earlier today has spread to nreaby areas causing huge damage to the forest cover. Witnesses said that...More
A 10-year-old-boy who was injured critically in a mysterious blast at Gadoora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday late afternoon succumbed to injuries in SMHS hospital here. Arif Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Ghani Dar, aresident of Larrow succumbed due to gr...More
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Saturday declared results of 10th class (regular) annual examination 2018 for Kashmir division. The overall pass percentage recorded this year is 75. Boys have outshined girl students with 76.41 percent against (girl st...More
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Appellate Authority) Bandipora on Saturday issued an order to withhold the oath ceremony of Sarpanch of Halqa Bonakoot-A following allegation by a woman named Nahida against the elected Sarpach who had coerced her not to file nomination in the...More
Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid (AAJM) on Saturday condemned the incident that had taken place in Jama Masjid on Friday afternoon after the namazis had left. According to AAJM’s statement, “A group of masked boys had entered the mosque and rushed to the pulpit when one...More
A local court in Bandipora in north Kashmir on Saturday sent chairman of Islamic Tanzeem-e-Azadi (ITeA) Abdul Samad Malla, alias Inquilabi to judicial remand till January 4.Inquilabi, who was on hunger strike since Thursday afternoon against alleged torture by police in loca...More
Bangladesh will go to polls on Sunday to elect its new Prime Minister. The incumbent, Sheikh Hasina, who heads Awami League is seeking a record fourth term. There have been clashes, arrests and heavy deployment of government forces in the run up to the elections. The electi...More
Communal harmony has been restored in vandalism-hit Rohru and Nerwa area of the district after mayhem following reports of the recovery of a severed head of a calf.Police has roped in forensic science labs to get to the bottom of the mystery.Deputy Superintendent of Police,A...More
Egyptian police killed 40 "terrorists" in separate raids early Saturday, a day after a roadside bomb near the Giza pyramids killed three Vietnamese tourists and their guide, the interior ministry said. Two raids in the Giza governorate killed 30 "terrorists", while the remai...More
Facebook hascautioned its moderators to “look out for” the phrase “Free Kashmir”, reported The New York Times. According to the NYT report titled “Inside Facebook’s Secret Rulebook for Global Political Speech”, Facebook moderators&md...More
The White House on Saturday refuted reports that US President Donald Trump has decided to withdraw almost half of American troops stationed in Afghanistan, Bloomberg reported.Last week, reports had surfaced that Trump was planning to withdraw 7,000 troops from Afghanistan by...More
The suspended Jammu-Udhampur DMU rail service is set to be resumed from December 31.The rail service was suspended for a period of two months to falicitate "Mahakumbh" from January 15 to March 5 in Uttar Pradesh."The service will be restored from Monday (Dec 31)," a railway ...More
The four militants who were killed in a fierce gunfight with forces at Hanjan Payeen in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday have been identified. The slain are Waseem Ahmad Wani from Tiken, Muzamil Nazir Bhat from Prichoo, Muzamil Nabi Dar from Rahmoo in Pulwama di...More
In an embarrassment to Pervez Musharraf, the former Pakistani dictator, in a leaked video, was purportedly seen seeking covert US support to regain power and telling American lawmakers that he was "ashamed" of the ISI being negligent about the al Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden'...More
Army on Saturday claimed to have recovered two AK rifle and other ammunition during a search operation in Kathua district. “At early hours, based on inputs from military intelligence, a joint operation by Army Brigade Samba and Police was launched at Galak in Billawar ...More
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Abid Rashid Shah has asked people to desist from walking or playing on the frozen Dal Lake in Srinagar. He said that it is potentially dangerious and life threatening to waling or playing on the frozen lake. “ADVISORY. Due to sub zero temps...More
Clashes erupted between youth and forces near a gunfight site at Hajin Payeen area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district following the killing of four militants. Reports said people hit streets and started pelting stones on forces deployment after the killing of four mil...More
Four militants were killed in a fierce gunfight which erupted in Hajin Payeen village in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning. Sources said that two more militants were killed in the gunfight which has almost concluded. Earlier, two militants were killed in t...More
A low-intensity blast took place at a bus stand in Jammu during midnight, reports said. The explosive material, as per reports, was placed near a load carrier which has suffered damage. There were no casualties or injuries reported. However, the blast triggered panic in the ...More
An intense cold wave continued unabated in the Kashmir and Ladakh region on Saturday The temperature, according to Meteorological department, dropped several notches below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Srinagar city was minus 7.2 degree Celsius. Hill station...More
Two militants were killed in ongoing gunfight which broke out between militants and firces at Hanjin in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning. Reports said Army's 44RR, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of police jointly launched a cordon and sea...More
A massive fire that broke out on Saturday has engulfed forest compartment number 14 in Tangchatter Akhal area in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
A massive fire that broke out on Saturday has engulfed forest compartment number 14 in Tangchatter Akhal area in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The fire that erupted earlier today has spread to nreaby areas causing huge damage to the forest cover. Witnesses said that...More
A 10-year-old-boy who was injured critically in a mysterious blast at Gadoora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday late afternoon succumbed to injuries in SMHS hospital here. Arif Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Ghani Dar, aresident of Larrow succumbed due to gr...More
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Saturday declared results of 10th class (regular) annual examination 2018 for Kashmir division. The overall pass percentage recorded this year is 75. Boys have outshined girl students with 76.41 percent against (girl st...More
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Appellate Authority) Bandipora on Saturday issued an order to withhold the oath ceremony of Sarpanch of Halqa Bonakoot-A following allegation by a woman named Nahida against the elected Sarpach who had coerced her not to file nomination in the...More
Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid (AAJM) on Saturday condemned the incident that had taken place in Jama Masjid on Friday afternoon after the namazis had left. According to AAJM’s statement, “A group of masked boys had entered the mosque and rushed to the pulpit when one...More
A local court in Bandipora in north Kashmir on Saturday sent chairman of Islamic Tanzeem-e-Azadi (ITeA) Abdul Samad Malla, alias Inquilabi to judicial remand till January 4.Inquilabi, who was on hunger strike since Thursday afternoon against alleged torture by police in loca...More
Bangladesh will go to polls on Sunday to elect its new Prime Minister. The incumbent, Sheikh Hasina, who heads Awami League is seeking a record fourth term. There have been clashes, arrests and heavy deployment of government forces in the run up to the elections. The electi...More
Communal harmony has been restored in vandalism-hit Rohru and Nerwa area of the district after mayhem following reports of the recovery of a severed head of a calf.Police has roped in forensic science labs to get to the bottom of the mystery.Deputy Superintendent of Police,A...More
Egyptian police killed 40 "terrorists" in separate raids early Saturday, a day after a roadside bomb near the Giza pyramids killed three Vietnamese tourists and their guide, the interior ministry said. Two raids in the Giza governorate killed 30 "terrorists", while the remai...More
Facebook hascautioned its moderators to “look out for” the phrase “Free Kashmir”, reported The New York Times. According to the NYT report titled “Inside Facebook’s Secret Rulebook for Global Political Speech”, Facebook moderators&md...More
The White House on Saturday refuted reports that US President Donald Trump has decided to withdraw almost half of American troops stationed in Afghanistan, Bloomberg reported.Last week, reports had surfaced that Trump was planning to withdraw 7,000 troops from Afghanistan by...More
The suspended Jammu-Udhampur DMU rail service is set to be resumed from December 31.The rail service was suspended for a period of two months to falicitate "Mahakumbh" from January 15 to March 5 in Uttar Pradesh."The service will be restored from Monday (Dec 31)," a railway ...More
The four militants who were killed in a fierce gunfight with forces at Hanjan Payeen in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday have been identified. The slain are Waseem Ahmad Wani from Tiken, Muzamil Nazir Bhat from Prichoo, Muzamil Nabi Dar from Rahmoo in Pulwama di...More
In an embarrassment to Pervez Musharraf, the former Pakistani dictator, in a leaked video, was purportedly seen seeking covert US support to regain power and telling American lawmakers that he was "ashamed" of the ISI being negligent about the al Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden'...More
Army on Saturday claimed to have recovered two AK rifle and other ammunition during a search operation in Kathua district. “At early hours, based on inputs from military intelligence, a joint operation by Army Brigade Samba and Police was launched at Galak in Billawar ...More
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Abid Rashid Shah has asked people to desist from walking or playing on the frozen Dal Lake in Srinagar. He said that it is potentially dangerious and life threatening to waling or playing on the frozen lake. “ADVISORY. Due to sub zero temps...More
Clashes erupted between youth and forces near a gunfight site at Hajin Payeen area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district following the killing of four militants. Reports said people hit streets and started pelting stones on forces deployment after the killing of four mil...More
Four militants were killed in a fierce gunfight which erupted in Hajin Payeen village in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning. Sources said that two more militants were killed in the gunfight which has almost concluded. Earlier, two militants were killed in t...More
A low-intensity blast took place at a bus stand in Jammu during midnight, reports said. The explosive material, as per reports, was placed near a load carrier which has suffered damage. There were no casualties or injuries reported. However, the blast triggered panic in the ...More
An intense cold wave continued unabated in the Kashmir and Ladakh region on Saturday The temperature, according to Meteorological department, dropped several notches below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Srinagar city was minus 7.2 degree Celsius. Hill station...More
Two militants were killed in ongoing gunfight which broke out between militants and firces at Hanjin in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning. Reports said Army's 44RR, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of police jointly launched a cordon and sea...More