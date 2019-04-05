Fire destroys scrap dealers’ shops in Batamaloo

April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A major chunk of Kabbadi (scrap) market was destroyed in a mysterious fire in Batamaloo on Thursday morning.

The fire emanated from a scrap dealer’s shops and engulfed a number of other structures. Fire and Emergency Service employees put hard efforts to control the fire.

A police official told news agency CNS that they have registered a case and investigation has been taken up.

Fire victims said they suffered great losses in the fire incident.

Meanwhile, political and social activist Mir Umar appealed Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to compensate the losses suffered by scrap dealers in this unfortunate fire incident.