Fire damages three structures in Khanqah-e-Moalla

Gafira QadirSrinagar, Aug 03:
Three structures were gutted in a fire incident at Khanq-e-Maula area of Srinagar on Friday morning, damaging property of worth lakhs.
Witnesses said the fire broke out at 6:10 am due to short circuit in an electric transformer. However, fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire within half an hour.
An official at Fire Services and Emergency Department, Srinagar told Rising Kashmir that they received a telephonic message around 6 am and immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
“Our four fire tenders from Habakadal, Babdemb, Syed Hameed Pora and one from Batamaloo headquarters reached the spot immediately to douse the flames,” the official said.
He added that cause of fire was less fire gap between the houses in the locality.
Police said before the fire was brought under control two shops were completely damaged but no one person was injured in the incident.