Fire damages ten shops, property worth crores in Maharaja Bazar

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Altaf demands compensation for victims

At least 10 shops were damaged in Maharaja Bazar destroying property worth crores of rupees has been damaged in a devastating fire at Maharaja Bazar in Srinagar late last night.

Reports said that the fire broke out late last night at Maharaja Bazar in Srinagar, resulting in damage to at least ten shops.

Meanwhile, former finance minister, Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed deep shock and grief over a devastating fire incident.

In a statement, Bukhari has urged the district administration Srinagar to ensure distribution of an interim compensation to the victims of this tragedy before a final assessment of their damages is conducted by the revenue officials.

He also called for an immediate assessment of losses suffered by the fire victims. The former also urged the municipal authorities to facilitate immediate issuance of permissions for the reconstruction of the shops so that the fire hit families are able to resume their day-to-day business.

Bukhari appealed people to take all preventive measures in order to avoid and ward off such disastrous tragedies in future. “What is even more distressing is the fact that God forbids such accidents can happen again mostly because we hardly maintain mandatory fire safety norms or take any preventive measures,” he observed.

Bukhari said that many localities, especially in Amirakadal constituency, are not only congested but due to narrow lanes and by-lanes the fire department at times faces immense difficulties in controlling such catastrophic mishaps. “I request people to take all precautions in order to save precious lives and properties from such menacing tragedies in future,” the former minister appealed.