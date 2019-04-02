About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 02, 2019 | Tawheed Ahmed

Fire damages store at DH Ramban

Massive fire broke out inside a store at District Hospital Ramban on Tuesday.

Witnesses said that fire broke out inside the store of the hospital, damaging discarded hospital material.

The four oxygen cylinders which were stored there also caused blasts due to the fire, they said.

However, there were no immediate reports of any casualties. The cause of fire was yet to be ascertained, said an official.

Meanwhile, fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire.

;